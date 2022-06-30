Meet the young 'Pro-Life Spiderman' who climbs skyscrapers to help the unborn

John-Henry Westen Show.





Maison Des Champs, better known as "Pro-Life Spiderman," explains why he's chosen skyscraper climbing to raise money and awareness for pro-life causes, as well as how he feels so comfortable climbing without any equipment.





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