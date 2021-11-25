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Exodus 32 - 33 KJV
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10 views • November 25, 2021
The people said unto Aaron and he made the molten calf. The Lord's wrath wax hot against the people. The anger of Moses. Moses intreateth to God for the people. The Lord spake unto Moses face to face, as a man speaketh unto his friend. The Lord showeth his glory unto Moses.
* Illustrative artwork only. Not the actual molten calf.
* Illustrative artwork only. Not the actual molten calf.
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