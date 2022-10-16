Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins Ob-Gyn Dr. James Thorp to Discuss the Dangers of the COVID Vaccine to Pregnant Women-Part 3(2)

https://gnews.org/articles/t53500550

Summary：After COVID vaccines, the clot propagation is the result of inflammation and theft of energy. It'll cause certain problems to an adult to have all that energy going to creating the spike protein. If you're a tiny embryo and you need to grow and develop, you're missing that energy to propagate and grow your own cells to a normal baby. It's going to cause possibly much more significant problems.



