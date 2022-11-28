Ukraine Update Nov 28, 2022

⚡️SITREP

💥As a result of a Russian Aerospace Forces' high-precision weapons hitting on the temporary deployment locations of the so-called Foreign Legion fighters, up to 100 foreign mercenaries and six armored vehicles were destroyed near Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Kupyansk direction, artillery fire against the AFU's assembly areas thwarted the enemy attack at Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen and two pickup trucks were annihilated.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, preventive fire damage in Stelmakhovka and Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic) foiled attempts of the AFU to launch an offensive with two company tactical units in the direction of Kolomyychikha and Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy also made futile attempts to equip strong positions and gain a foothold close to Ploshchanka and Chervonopopovka.

As a result of artillery fire, AFU units were halted and pushed back to their initial positions. The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to over 50 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded. Three armored fighting vehicles and four special vehicles were eliminated.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the AFU's counterattacks were repulsed near Soledar, Opytnoye, Kurdyumovka, and Mayorsk as a result of the Russian forces' fire defeat and decisive operations. Up to 70 Ukrainian personnel were neutralized, as well as two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, and five pickup trucks.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, the enemy attempted to retake the lost position in Novomikhailovka, Pavlovka, and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic). Artillery strikes and assault units repulsed all of the attacks, and the enemy was forced back to the initial positions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered 60 casualties in this direction, as well as one infantry fighting vehicle, two armored fighting vehicles, two MT-LB vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery struck six enemy command posts in Sadovoye, Dudchany, and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region), Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kislovka (Kharkov region), as well as 62 artillery units at firing positions, manpower, and military equipment in 137 areas. An ammo depot outside Dnipropetrovsk, which stored over 100 HIMARS multiple-launch rockets and over 7,000 foreign-made large-calibre artillery rounds, was destroyed. Four missile and artillery ammunition depots of the AFU Zaporozhye force grouping have been destroyed near Razumovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥Two HIMARS MLRS rockets were shot down by air defense near Bogdanovka (Kherson region). In addition, a Excalibur artillery guided round was intercepted near Miropolye (Sumy region).

- Russian Defense Ministry







