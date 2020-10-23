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The LAPTOP from HELL 🇨🇳 Corruption Scandal, EVANGELICALS for Biden & Hunter's China Ties Exposed - Cioccolanti
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61 views • October 23, 2020
❤️ A must-watch commentary on breaking news about international corruption and evangelicals standing against Trump and for Joe Biden.
POWERFUL BOOKS mentioned in video:
🇺🇸 TRUMP'S PRO-CHRISTIAN ACCOMPLISHMENTS (Second Edition, 230 pages) 🇺🇸
Paperback: https://amzn.to/35DsTvc
Kindle: https://amzn.to/2Rjjq3R
Apple ebook: https://books.apple.com/us/book/president-trumps-pro-christian-accomplishments/id1531828403
🇺🇸TRUMP’S UNFINISHED BUSINESS: 10 PROPHECIES TO SAVE AMERICA (374 pages) 🇺🇸
📚Paperback https://amzn.to/339yUgc
📚Ebook https://amzn.to/2IC7iXj
🇮🇱 THE DIVINE CODE: A PROPHETIC ENCYCLOPEDIA OF NUMBERS 🇮🇱
📚Paperback VOLUME I (1 to 25) https://amzn.to/39E9tpe
📚Paperback VOLUME II (26 to 1000) https://amzn.to/2Q0vzdR
📚 Ebook VOLUME I https://amzn.to/2TMJ0zj
📚 Ebook VOLUME II https://amzn.to/2Ixy2sc
🔵 30 DAYS TO A NEW YOU
📚Paperback: https://amzn.to/3329n8n
📚Ebook: https://amzn.to/38vE5YF
🔵ALL BOOKS http://amazon.com/author/newyorktimesbestseller
-------------------------------
❤️ SOCIAL MEDIA (sub some alternatives)
🔔 VK (well-rounded alternative) https://vk.com/discoverchurch
🔔 BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Szw2MqcXiNVl/
🔔 PERISCOPE (live videos) https://www.pscp.tv/stevecioccolanti/follow
🔔 YOUTUBE Backup https://www.youtube.com/DiscoverMinistriesTV
🔔 FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/discoverministry
🔔 TWITTER https://twitter.com/cioccolanti
🔔 PATREON https://www.patreon.com/cioccolanti
--------------------------------
❤️ 4 STEPS TO JOIN DISCOVER CHURCH ONLINE:
✝️ 1) There are now 2 ways to join: directly via our new website or Patreon. Both function similarly based on monthly subscriptions. Patreon deducts up to 20% of your donation. Our website will not and will allow you to post photos and audios.
a) Save this website to your mobile home screen & choose "online church" or "inner circle": https://discoverchurch.online/
b) Become a Patron at: https://www.patreon.com/cioccolanti You will get audios, videos, posts and photos not shared on any other social media.
✝️ 2) Tithe to your home church and give offerings on DiscoverChurch.Online. Some Christians have been mistaught that tithing is not found in the New Testament, which is false doctrine: read Luke 11:42 and Hebrews 7:8. God teaches that the tithe (10% of income) is His and must be returned to the place that feeds you spiritually. If you reside in a geographical location without a Bible-teaching church, you may treat us as your online church.
✅ Separate to tithes, you can sow offerings to any ministry that feeds you according to Galatians 6:6. Offerings can be any amount. We believe the $58 seed is prophetic. Contribute to God's ministry: http://www.discover.org.au/partner
✝️ 3) Pray with and for Discover Ministries (Colossians 4:3, 2 Corinthians 1:11) Here are some model prayers you can start with: http://www.discover.org.au/pray (There is a prayer group where you can send prayer requests and pray for others inside www.DiscoverChurch.Online)
✝️ 4) Spread Jesus, the Word of God, to your family and friends. Invite friends and the unchurched to discover the online church community where they can connect, grow and belong. Giving books and DVDs is another way to spread the Good News. Before giving Christian books or videos, first pray in faith for those people you want to be saved. For help refer to a model prayer from Pastor Cioccolanti's life called “6 Steps” and use it right away!
✅ BE PART of an END-TIME NETWORK of like-minded believers who want to collaborate and have massive impact on the world online and offline. Join DISCOVER CHURCH ONLINE today!
✝️ https://discoverchurch.online/
--------------------------------
▶️ STREAM videos-on-demand via VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/stevecioccolanti/vod_pages
✝️ BUY Christian books, DVDs, CDs, MP4s, MP3s, Gifts: http://www.discover.org.au/bookshop
-------------------------------
✅ YES, I'd like to help Discover Church grow & build a ministry center. Here's my gift towards the $1.5 million building campaign goal and/or Gospel ministry:
🌷DONATE via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/DiscoverChurch
🌷DONATE via credit card: http://www.discover.org.au/GIVE
✅ Your SUPPORT of this Christian ministry is GREATLY appreciated.
(c) 2020 Steve Cioccolanti. All rights reserved.
POWERFUL BOOKS mentioned in video:
🇺🇸 TRUMP'S PRO-CHRISTIAN ACCOMPLISHMENTS (Second Edition, 230 pages) 🇺🇸
Paperback: https://amzn.to/35DsTvc
Kindle: https://amzn.to/2Rjjq3R
Apple ebook: https://books.apple.com/us/book/president-trumps-pro-christian-accomplishments/id1531828403
🇺🇸TRUMP’S UNFINISHED BUSINESS: 10 PROPHECIES TO SAVE AMERICA (374 pages) 🇺🇸
📚Paperback https://amzn.to/339yUgc
📚Ebook https://amzn.to/2IC7iXj
🇮🇱 THE DIVINE CODE: A PROPHETIC ENCYCLOPEDIA OF NUMBERS 🇮🇱
📚Paperback VOLUME I (1 to 25) https://amzn.to/39E9tpe
📚Paperback VOLUME II (26 to 1000) https://amzn.to/2Q0vzdR
📚 Ebook VOLUME I https://amzn.to/2TMJ0zj
📚 Ebook VOLUME II https://amzn.to/2Ixy2sc
🔵 30 DAYS TO A NEW YOU
📚Paperback: https://amzn.to/3329n8n
📚Ebook: https://amzn.to/38vE5YF
🔵ALL BOOKS http://amazon.com/author/newyorktimesbestseller
-------------------------------
❤️ SOCIAL MEDIA (sub some alternatives)
🔔 VK (well-rounded alternative) https://vk.com/discoverchurch
🔔 BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Szw2MqcXiNVl/
🔔 PERISCOPE (live videos) https://www.pscp.tv/stevecioccolanti/follow
🔔 YOUTUBE Backup https://www.youtube.com/DiscoverMinistriesTV
🔔 FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/discoverministry
🔔 TWITTER https://twitter.com/cioccolanti
🔔 PATREON https://www.patreon.com/cioccolanti
--------------------------------
❤️ 4 STEPS TO JOIN DISCOVER CHURCH ONLINE:
✝️ 1) There are now 2 ways to join: directly via our new website or Patreon. Both function similarly based on monthly subscriptions. Patreon deducts up to 20% of your donation. Our website will not and will allow you to post photos and audios.
a) Save this website to your mobile home screen & choose "online church" or "inner circle": https://discoverchurch.online/
b) Become a Patron at: https://www.patreon.com/cioccolanti You will get audios, videos, posts and photos not shared on any other social media.
✝️ 2) Tithe to your home church and give offerings on DiscoverChurch.Online. Some Christians have been mistaught that tithing is not found in the New Testament, which is false doctrine: read Luke 11:42 and Hebrews 7:8. God teaches that the tithe (10% of income) is His and must be returned to the place that feeds you spiritually. If you reside in a geographical location without a Bible-teaching church, you may treat us as your online church.
✅ Separate to tithes, you can sow offerings to any ministry that feeds you according to Galatians 6:6. Offerings can be any amount. We believe the $58 seed is prophetic. Contribute to God's ministry: http://www.discover.org.au/partner
✝️ 3) Pray with and for Discover Ministries (Colossians 4:3, 2 Corinthians 1:11) Here are some model prayers you can start with: http://www.discover.org.au/pray (There is a prayer group where you can send prayer requests and pray for others inside www.DiscoverChurch.Online)
✝️ 4) Spread Jesus, the Word of God, to your family and friends. Invite friends and the unchurched to discover the online church community where they can connect, grow and belong. Giving books and DVDs is another way to spread the Good News. Before giving Christian books or videos, first pray in faith for those people you want to be saved. For help refer to a model prayer from Pastor Cioccolanti's life called “6 Steps” and use it right away!
✅ BE PART of an END-TIME NETWORK of like-minded believers who want to collaborate and have massive impact on the world online and offline. Join DISCOVER CHURCH ONLINE today!
✝️ https://discoverchurch.online/
--------------------------------
▶️ STREAM videos-on-demand via VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/stevecioccolanti/vod_pages
✝️ BUY Christian books, DVDs, CDs, MP4s, MP3s, Gifts: http://www.discover.org.au/bookshop
-------------------------------
✅ YES, I'd like to help Discover Church grow & build a ministry center. Here's my gift towards the $1.5 million building campaign goal and/or Gospel ministry:
🌷DONATE via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/DiscoverChurch
🌷DONATE via credit card: http://www.discover.org.au/GIVE
✅ Your SUPPORT of this Christian ministry is GREATLY appreciated.
(c) 2020 Steve Cioccolanti. All rights reserved.
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