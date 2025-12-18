© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ain't no party like an EU party.
During the EU Summit.
Adding:
Zelensky complained about Russia's aggressive rhetoric at the EU summit and explained why the Union should steal Russian assets for Ukraine.
➡️Zelensky stated that Ukraine needs at least €40 billion by 2026;
➡️ Without this money, drone production in Ukraine will decrease significantly by spring, and Russia will gain an advantage in this area;
➡️ Ukraine no longer has missiles for some air defense systems;
➡️ Russia plans to continue the war;
➡️ Russia is to blame and must pay reparations;
➡️ Russian assets should not be part of the negotiations;
➡️ Ukraine wants to acquire Russian assets to feel more confident at the negotiating table.
Adding:
The Narcoführer sounds like he wants Trump gone:
The US said they don't want us in NATO yet.
But that's for now—everything could change. Politicians change: some leave, some die. That's life.
Zelensky refused to remove the aspiration to join NATO from the Constitution.
Zelensky, addressing Belgium:
Legal threats from Russia are not as scary as Russia's presence on your borders.