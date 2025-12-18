Ain't no party like an EU party.

During the EU Summit.

Adding:

Zelensky complained about Russia's aggressive rhetoric at the EU summit and explained why the Union should steal Russian assets for Ukraine.

➡️Zelensky stated that Ukraine needs at least €40 billion by 2026;

➡️ Without this money, drone production in Ukraine will decrease significantly by spring, and Russia will gain an advantage in this area;

➡️ Ukraine no longer has missiles for some air defense systems;

➡️ Russia plans to continue the war;

➡️ Russia is to blame and must pay reparations;

➡️ Russian assets should not be part of the negotiations;

➡️ Ukraine wants to acquire Russian assets to feel more confident at the negotiating table.

Adding:

The Narcoführer sounds like he wants Trump gone:

The US said they don't want us in NATO yet.

But that's for now—everything could change. Politicians change: some leave, some die. That's life.

Zelensky refused to remove the aspiration to join NATO from the Constitution.

Zelensky, addressing Belgium:

Legal threats from Russia are not as scary as Russia's presence on your borders.