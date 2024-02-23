Chicago residents ‘turn their backs’ on Democrats as the state spends a billion on illegals. Chicago resident Cata Truss outlines her frustrations with local, state and federal leaders’ handling of the illegal immigrant crisis.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.