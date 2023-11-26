Create New Account
MMS2 Bath Protocol + Benefits & Effects!
Sun Fruit Dan
MMS2 Bath Protocol + Benefits & Effects!


In this video, I extensively share with you how to perform an MMS2 (Miracle Mineral Solution) bath, what the minimum and maximum recommended MMS2 (Miracle Mineral Solution) is with this bath protocol, what to do if your bathwater is not filtered, safety information and much more.


This is one of the most extensive explanations you will ever learn about the MMS2 bath protocol. I highly recommend you watch it from start to finish to learn how to perform an MMS2 bath safely.


