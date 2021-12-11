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SHOTS FIRED! Matt Gaetz Tells Dems How It’s Gonna Be When GOP Takes Back Congress
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312 views • December 11, 2021
Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and fellow Republican lawmakers Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, and Paul Gosar, held a news conference on Tuesday to share a report on the cruel treatment in the DC Gulag.
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