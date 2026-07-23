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A Biopsy Is Almost A Guarantee Of Cancer  Metastasis & Acceleration. Dr Thomas Lodi, MD
Be Children of Light
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A Biopsy Is Almost A Guarantee Of Cancer  Metastasis & Acceleration.
Dr Thomas Lodi, MD

The Problem With The Biopsy Is This. When A Cancer Tumor Is Growing, The Body Contains it Within A Fibrin Sheath.

The Minute That Sheath Is Broken, By The Puncture Needle Of A Biopsy, The Cancer Metastasizes & Spreads. You Break That Seal That Kept It Contained & Now Cancer Is Unleashed.

The Body Does Everything It Can Do To Isolate The Cancerous Tumor From Harming The Rest Of The Body. Disturbing The Fully Intact Tumor Has Deadly Consequences.

Forcing A Histo-Pathological Diagnosis instead of non invasive alternative cancer diagnostic testing is criminal & harmful.

It's part of the sales technique set up by Big Pharma. That diagnosis procedure justifies those particular FDA approved cancer drugs, paid for & contracted by health insurance conglomerates & Doctors claim it's the right thing & the only thing to do.

Join: LOST & FORBIDDEN 🏛️

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