JEW BANKERS DESTROYING THE WEST - (AND OUR POLITICAL CLASS IS HELPING THEM)

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Jewish billionaires are methodically systematically concentration wealth and power into their own hands.
Jewish intelligence is running the evangelical movement and abusing impoverished children with potent mind control techniques and stripping them of their pennies - LITERALLY!
Jewish intelligence is dismantling Christianity. Jewish intelligence is forming pseudo socialist corporatist segmentation of US industry under their control.
If America doesn't remove the cancer of the Jewish Parasites who are sucking the blood from our families we will be full slaves soon.