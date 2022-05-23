BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

STAR SPANGLED BANNER - NATIONAL ANTHEM
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
718 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
34 views • May 23, 2022
STAR SPANGLED BANNER - NATIONAL ANTHEM

USED TO PLAY AT THE END OF EVERY TV BROADCAST IN THE 1950's & 60's BEFORE SIGNING OFF.

NEED TO REKINDLE THE PATRIOT FEVER THAT MADE AMERICA GREAT

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

VOTE OUT THE DEMONS IN DC

IF THEY DO NOT CHANGE THEIR WAYS IN WASHINGTON - PETITION THEM TO LEAVE OFFICE CALMLY OR BE VOTED OUT

FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
Keywords
trumpamericaflagrussiadcnwobidenputinwashingtonwhomagaukraineamericancapitalstar spangled bannernational anthemdavoslgbfjb
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Thai Foreign Minister Tells Israeli Tourists to Respect Local Laws

Thai Foreign Minister Tells Israeli Tourists to Respect Local Laws

Morgan S. Verity
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
France&#8217;s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

France’s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

Morgan S. Verity
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy