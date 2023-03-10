https://gettr.com/post/p2aoixdca64
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s demographic dividend is over, and the world is irreversibly moving away from a market weaponized by the CCP. Will there be a global economic crisis?
#economiccrisis #inflation #demographicdividend #financialcrisis #georgesoros #milesguo #nfsc
3/5/2023 文贵直播：中共人口红利已经结束，世界脱离被中共武器化的市场这一趋势已无法逆转，那么世界金融危机会不会到来？
#经济危机 #通胀 #人口红利 #金融危机 #索罗斯 #郭文贵 #新中国联邦
