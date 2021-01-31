© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING_ DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
594 views • January 31, 2021
Doctors from around the world give their opinion on what is happening with the Corona Virus . In particular they give advice as experienced medical professionals on the merits of the various new experimental mRNA injections that are being given
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.