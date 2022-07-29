Miles Guo: Fu Zhenghua stands trial in a court in Northeast China, but the trial is not open to the public

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7/28/2022 Miles Guo's GETTR: Fu Zhenghua stands trial in a court in Northeast China, but the trial is not open to the public. Why is that? Fu Zhenghua was so arrogant back then, he wanted to destroy me and my whole family. Even now he is still manipulating the CCP. No one can exemplify the CCP better than he does