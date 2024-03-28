Create New Account
Lawlessness is the attack on God's word!
PRB Ministry
Published 21 hours ago

2Thess lesson #65; Satan and his army have subtly attacked the 4 divine institutions of God since the original Garden. Now the assaults are much more obvious and aggressive. Free will, Christian Marriage, Christian family & Nationalism - These 4 divine establishments, once they begin to erode in that nation, it is destined for misery and discipline.  

godjesus christsatanbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

