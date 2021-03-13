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Biden’s first national address: creepy and dangerous | Chris Salcedo
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90 views • March 13, 2021
Chris Salcedo on the boring yet 'dangerous' speech given by the President of the United States, the clear 'liberal agenda' laid out, not praising his predecessor for his success and more - via Newsmax TV's 'The Chris Salcedo Show.'
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