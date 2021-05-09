New York's Cost for an Adult-Use Cannabis Market

New York's cannabis cultivation projections consider the use of varying cultivation environments including indoor under lights, greenhouse, and outdoor in soil and applied average yield figures to projected overall demand.Viridian utilized $300 per sq ft in their analysis which does not include the cost of real estate. This is higher than the levels we found in other markets and reflects their belief that New York will be a costly construction environment.Their conclusions suggest cumulative spending of $250 million over the next two years ramping up to approximately $475 million annually through 2027.Approximately $2 billion of capital will be required to build out New York's adult-use market.Show Notes:How Much Capital Is Required to Build Out the NY State Adult-Use Market?Guest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 711 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.