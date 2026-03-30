"Some of the previous leaders are now no longer on planet Earth because they lied to the United States and they strung us along in negotiations, and that was unacceptable to the president, which is why many of the previous leaders were killed" - Karoline Leavitt lies without breaking a sweat.

Adding: The US stock market hemorrhages $1.3 trillion in a single day.

More of same, from her today:

"Our nation was a nation founded, 250 years ago almost, on Judeo-Christian values." - Karoline Leavitt, commenting on Pope Leo's statement that "God does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war."

ℹ️The "Judeo-Christian values" she is talking about have ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with America's Founding Era.

The 1796 Treaty of Tripoli—ratified unanimously by the Senate under John Adams—states plainly: "The Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion."

"Judeo-Christian values" only gained traction in the mid-20th century, post-WWII and during the Cold War, to rally unity against communism and counter antisemitism by linking Jewish and Christian traditions.

🐻 Ameribros... the Trump Administration is rewriting your own history.

More, Leavitt:

Leavitt implies Iran is lying about the absence of talks, as Washington claims negotiations are ongoing behind the scenes.

Trump seeks to have Gulf states pay for the war on Iran, according to the White House.