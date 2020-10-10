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Ivor Cummins: The introduction of mandatory masks had no effect on the R value curve -- in any country
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49 views • October 10, 2020
Ivor Cummins, biochemical engineer: "In all the countries so far, it's quite clear the introduction of mandatory masks had no effect on the R value curve -- in any country."
Cummins told talkRADIO's Mark Dolan: "If anything, masks are extremely weak".
Original source: TalkRadio https://youtu.be/sHA-a4moDKE
Cummins told talkRADIO's Mark Dolan: "If anything, masks are extremely weak".
Original source: TalkRadio https://youtu.be/sHA-a4moDKE
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