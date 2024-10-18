Wow. Someone at Kamala’s rally said "Jesus is Lord" and she snapped back, "Oh you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."





Clearly Kamala doesn’t respect Christians, our beliefs and most importantly, our Savior. Every Christian needs to remember this when they vote and share this with their friends.





On Election Day, let’s show politicians what happens when they treat Christianity like this.





