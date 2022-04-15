musical optical multi energetic immersive visuall morphologic

You have truly entered into the dream time of your being as all that you see becomes what is. From the point that you know as the existent metaphor of creation there is the underlying presence of continuity of your soul to sing forth manifestation.



The coming alignment related to the gravitational fields of planetary and stellar systems that connect the underlying single particle consciousness to function as awakening points. A state of gravitation alignment occurs where the electromagnetic zero point or crossing points are measured as perspectives rather than positions of focus. In the non resistance of the equalization of energies the spin transitions between field effects produce a portal for energetic transcendence.



Modulating frequencies of interacting energies in geometrical relationships are fundamental zone apertures that are in effect these portals. The lines of energy transference between energized systems are level dimensional constructs which operate in layers to produce field vibration.



In focused on dimensions there are the awakening realities in the deeper essence of the mind. WThere are differences in thought based upon perspective. The first step is to look at the present reality in a triangular relationship rather than a dualisitic perceiver and perceived or subject object perspective as delineated by current consciousness. In seeking to be aware of relationships not based upon relativistic principles of physical perception the barriers to your mind seeking to see beyond the polarized reality demands transition beyond mental parameters of this level of human existence.



To begin we find the zero point and in this point of zero it is a perspective, starting point yet it is perceived by the mind rather than existing within the mind or in the third level of perception to delicately underlay the fabric of awareness. The pulsations of numeric to geometric to scalar to dimensional fields and beyond form the expressive basis of the universal superstructure. The substructural quantum alignments begin within the elemental primal source individualities that are charactieristic of initiating forms. From the first creation of form comes the movement into consciousness as the form holds shape or space and then set upon a course which is the first urge to spin. From this fundamental ionic process of indiviualization the essence of seed determination follows a beingness or self awareness of the prototypical template of this existential pattern.



Objective relaity being what it is finds this level of interactive experience a process of theoretical machinationzations to determine starting points where there are none. The resulting vetor contrl grinds are un established in the primordial soup of first being upon the layers of physical and non physical existence. Whereas the division between the structure of consciousness between objective and subjective relies on the middle point of balance or sentience there is the functional quality of awareness that rides the balance point between both levels of intelligenct strucutre. Once seen from the Masters Matrix the third components of all fundamental creations are subtled infused with the rigns of being. The hard pointed spin expansionistic principles of beings as enoted by the geometrical vectors tht follow the structurization of grid templates and field mechanices to induce vibrational patterns are dones so agains the responding spatial temporal realms of infinite oneness of substance and on the background of supreme eternal emptiness allowing creation.



The mental function of beings are built on this polarized bed of awakened dream linear time stream model so as to develop continuity and perceptive reality while the consciousness spins into the expanse of unlimited sensation and multidimensional directions. There the point of departure finds itself walking the wordless path of beingness as the temporal stream of light consciousness falls into deep and radiates from its point of center upon which all creation is born from



The one is the beingness of the collective heart whic resides within and outside of exsitence. The drem state and the awakened being are in harmonic accord and do not existe without the other. The concept of sleep has been dstudied and wonderoued about for thoughts of years as all beings within hysical incarnation sleep and must or risk insantity withn a short time. This process of knowing the essence of dreams is the step into awakening the conscious mind to be and know iteslf as themirror and the face upon it and the eyes that see the face upon it. For in the mirror there is the reflected image, theimage and the mirror. There are always three in this perception as there is the substance, the action and the field upon which the game is played.