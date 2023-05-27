https://gettr.com/post/p2i2dql66a2

05/24/2023 Nicole on One America News: The CCP will never admit to waging economic warfare against the United States. As a matter of fact, the economic war should not be blamed on the CCP but on America’s failed policies that allowed the CCP to enter WTO, violate international rules with impunity, and steal American people’s jobs. Biden’s statement about not decoupling from China is disappointing.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/24/2023 妮可接受同一个美国新闻网采访：中共永远不会承认自己对美国发动经济战争。事实上，中共对美国的经济战不应该归咎于中共，而应该归咎于美国失败的对中政策，是这些政策让中共得以加入世贸组织，得以违反国际规则却不受惩罚，得以窃取美国人民工作。拜登关于不与中共国脱钩的声明令人失望。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





