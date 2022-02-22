VETERANS ACROSS CANADA ARE READY TO START TREATING COPS LIKE THEY'RE A CRIMINAL GANG

From UKACTION

⁣When the police beat a wounded veteran in front of the War Memorial, they made an enemy of everyone who served in the military. The police in Canada are following orders that are manifestly unlawful.

The Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act

Section 13. Despite section 15 of the Criminal Code, it is not a justification, excuse or defence with respect to an offence under any of sections 4 to 7 that the offence was committed in obedience to or in conformity with the law in force at the time and in the place of its commission.

So under Canadian law, the cops that have participated in the atrocities that have been taking place in this country, have no defense for their actions. Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes in Canada comes with a mandatory life sentence, although I'm sure that when this is over, and order is restored, Canadians will vote to bring back Capital Punishment.