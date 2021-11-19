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The vaccine causes Covid.
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341 views • November 19, 2021
The video opens with social influencers who are hook line and sinker (and loving) Anthony Fauci. They try to debunk this “conspiracy theory” but it turns out to be true. It’s sickening how they lie to the American public but it’s even more sickening for the ignorant and naïve Americans to believe they are lies. Every time there is a surge in vaccinations, there is a surge in Covid 19. It’s undisputable. It’s happening right here in America. The most vaccinated states have the highest rate of Covid outbreak. They are injecting us with a derivative of Covid 19 and perpetuating death, sickness and pain. This is truly a crime against humanity. Listen to the experts explain how they did this.
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