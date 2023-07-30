Create New Account
Serenata Triste performed by Eric Genuis
Published Sunday

Strake Jesuit College Prepatory


Oct 25, 2018


Award-winning composer and pianist Eric Genuis performs "Seranata Triste" live with accompanying musicians at Strake Jesuit on October 18, 2018.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iS_enkzvprw

Keywords
pianoviolinorchestralive musiccelloeric genuis

