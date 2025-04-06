© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk: Rising terror attacks in Europe could lead to ‘WIDESPREAD SLAUGHTER’
“You're clearly seeing a massive increase in attacks, especially in Italy and across Europe. Legacy media downplays it, but terrorism and the killing of innocent people are escalating. Eventually, I think we'll see widespread slaughter in Europe,” he said via video link at the Lega party congress in Florence.