Beware! WorldCoin Is Here! Part 3

Beware Brothers & Sisters!
The adversary is moving forward with CBDC's / Universal Basic Income / Control / No Privacy / Chipping your body for your Biometric Data.
Support us here: https://tjcon.org/
WorldCoin
Building the world’s largest identity and financial network to serve as a public utility, giving ownership to everyone.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.