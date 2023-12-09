Create New Account
Syrian cities of Nuble and Al-Zahra - are Targeted by Rocket Attacks, there are Civilian Casualties
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Syrian cities of Nuble and Al-Zahra are targeted by rocket attacks, there are civilian casualties.

A woman was killed and more than 10 others were injured in initial estimation, some of them in critical condition, as a result of missile attacks from NATO-backed terrorists from Idlib province.

Keywords
israelpalestinesyriagazalebanonwest bank

