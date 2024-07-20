BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barbara O'Neill - Osteoporosis - Natural Prevention & Healing - From Sickness to Health - 6 of 10 (2016)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
9 months ago

Are you wondering what not to eat if you have osteoporosis? Or what you can do to prevent osteoporosis? Guidelines are given by naturopath Barbara O’Neill to show how to treat osteoporosis naturally. Learn about the best diet and lifestyle for preventing or reversing osteoporosis in this important presentation. 

 

What is osteoporosis? What causes it? What can we do to strengthen our bones? There are many misconceptions about bone health, one of them being that bones are made of calcium. Bones are actually composed of a fine mineral balance. Naturopathic Doctor Barbara O’Neill reviews the 12 different minerals and discusses the 64 trace minerals needed for good bone health. Learn about the types of protein, fats, vegetables, and exercise that can contribute to improved bone density! See how the 8 Laws of Health can protect us against osteoporosis and give us the best health possible. Discover what you can do to overcome osteoporosis. Find out how to treat osteoporosis naturally. 

 

This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only. 

 

https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers 

https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

https://barbaraoneill.com/ 

https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/ 

Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/gaC1Kmp_ZMc?si=QYu6cbfRNyu4q6Sz 

Discover more: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/ 

Keywords
sulfurexercisemagnesiumbone spursmsgkidney stonesseleniumcalciumdairyteethosteoporosisceltic saltbone healthsilicaosteoblastcastor oilgallstonesborongoutsea watercalcium supplementsbarbara oneilldark green leafy vegetablesamazing discoveriesstrengthening bones
