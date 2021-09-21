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ALERT: Whistleblower Says US Govt Is Covering Up Severe Vaccine Side Effects
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394 views • September 21, 2021
ALERT: Whistleblower Says US Govt Is Covering Up Severe Vaccine Side Effects -- Biden Administration's Health and Human Services Doctor told Project Veritas that ‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show that the Darn [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’; Claims Government Wants to ‘Shove’ COVID Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’
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Video from Project Veritas
Facebook and Instagram takes down the video
Video from Project Veritas
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