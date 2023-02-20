Quo Vadis





Feb 19, 2023 UNITED STATES

In this video we share The Killing of a Bishop in Los Angeles.





Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, a well-known priest in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles known for many years for his work serving immigrants, the poor and victims of gun violence in South Los Angels, was shot and killed Saturday, authorities said.





The shooting happened around One p m local time, and authorities are investigating the shooting as a suspicious death, but no additional details were available late Saturday.





Bishop David O'Connell was born in County Cork, Ireland in 1953, and he studied for the priesthood at All Hallows College, Dublin and was ordained to the ministry in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979.





After his ordination, he served as an associate pastor in several parishes and as pastor in the parishes of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, Ascension, Saint Eugene and Saint Michael's — all in South Los Angels.





Pope Francis named O'Connell bishop in 2015.





Bishop O'Connell has also been active in helping immigrants in the area as chairman of the Southern California Interdiocesan Immigration Task Force, and has been active in numerous pro-life rallies, Angelus News reported.





Los Angeles Archbishop José H Gomez called O'Connell "a man of deep prayer who had a great love for our Blessed Mother. "





"He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and immigrants, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life is respected and protected, " the archbishop said.





“I know him to be a man of peace who knows how to bring people together in community to find common solutions and common answers, ” Archbishop Gomez continued.





He was also a good friend and I will miss him very much, added Gomez.





Speaking to the archdiocesan newspapers in 2015, Bishop O’Connell expressed his love for the neighborhoods he had served as a priest.





“I do believe what’s really important is for us to be out in the neighborhoods, to be out with the people, ” he said.





“That’s how we can change South Los Angeles is to be out there and work with the people in the neighborhoods. ”





He asked for prayers for the bishop and his family in Ireland according to C N A.





May Our Lady of Guadalupe cover him with the mantle of her love and may the angels take him to heaven and may he rest in peace, said the archbishop.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7uqH7svnxw



