These Rights by Forgiato Blow & DVS 7.0(GETTR:@officialdvs7)
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Monday

https://gettr.com/post/p2l77rrf953

These Rights by Forgiato Blow & DVS 7.0(GETTR:@officialdvs7)

Forgiato: 文贵，我们为你战斗，绝不妥协；深层政府，释放郭文贵！


 DVS 7.0: 司法部充斥着流氓恶棍，被中共收买。把莫须有的罪名施加到文贵头上，现在是时候解救文贵！


打榜链接：

https://songwhip.com/forgiato-blow/these-rights



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

