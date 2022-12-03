Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-america-you-have-been-found-wanting/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On October 20, 2022, while praying, I saw in The Spirit, invisible handwriting bring written on the wall.
There was no ink, only indentations of letters and words. I couldn’t see what was written, however, I heard this: “Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin”."
