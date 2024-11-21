It was a Medium-range system "Oreshnik", says Putin - Extended video of the use with multiple warheads in Dnepropetrovsk

In the extended video of the use of a missile with multiple warheads in Dnepropetrovsk, it is visible that after some time, explosions occur at the place of their arrival. Either a secondary detonation, or after the big missile, its smaller sisters arrived.

The West claims that the Russian Armed Forces used an unnamed medium-range missile, not an ICBM.

Adding words from Putin:

⚡️Russia today launched a strike with a non-nuclear hypersonic ballistic missile — Putin

The Russian strike targeted a military-industrial facility in Dnepropetrovsk, the target was successfully hit

⚡️Russian military used the latest Russian medium-range system "Oreshnik" - Putin

Existing missile defense systems, including American elements in Europe, will not be able to intercept missiles like Oreshnik - Putin

Russia will warn civilians in advance if systems like Oreshnik are used.

Vladimir Putin

⚡️The US made a mistake by violating the agreement on the elimination of long-range missiles. They transferred their missile systems to different regions of the world — Putin

"If anyone doubts this, it is in vain. There will always be an answer," the president said.

⚡️Russia considers itself entitled to use weapons against facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian facilities, Putin said.

“In the event of escalation, Russia will respond decisively and in kind,” Putin said.