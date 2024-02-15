Create New Account
ERNEST BIGOT in: Who is the Bigger Racist? YOU Make the Call!
Dante King went to the university of California at San Francisco (UCSF) and promoted racist garbage, calling whites psychopaths. 
Here Ernest bigot mirrors his speech, using the voice of his great great great grandfather, Nathan Bedford Forrest. Who is more racist, you make the call. 
#danteking #ernestbigot #woke #racism 

racismron desantisslaverykkkblack history monthreverse racismletitia jamesracism in americacritical race theorywolkernest bigotalvin braggfani willisdante kingucsfuc san francisconathan bedford forrest

