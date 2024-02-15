ERNEST BIGOT in: Who is the Bigger Racist? YOU Make the Call!

Dante King went to the university of California at San Francisco (UCSF) and promoted racist garbage, calling whites psychopaths.
Here Ernest bigot mirrors his speech, using the voice of his great great great grandfather, Nathan Bedford Forrest. Who is more racist, you make the call.
#danteking #ernestbigot #woke #racism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.