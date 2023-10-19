Source: https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1714845231714013206?s=20
My goodness… 💔
Lara Logan - The Unspeakable Horrors of Child Sex Trafficking - Babies Starved to Perform Oral Sex, Bloody Live Steams
• Trafficked Girls use to be forced to have abortions, especially in America. That is no longer the case, because now the traffickers want the human farms.
• One young girl had 17 children by her foster father who continuously raped her.
• Babies are starved and used for oral sex & then die by asphyxiation
• Children are tortured & raped on livestreams, cut in just the right places to crate a bloody show
Technology companies control those live streams. They & our government can shut them down, but they don’t.
Instead, Companies like Ericsson & other tech Big Tech companies have connected all these sick & evil people to do business.
These wicked people spit in the eye of God by inflicting pain on his most loved & innocent creations.
No mercy for these people. None!
