Source: https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1714845231714013206?s=20





Thumbnail: https://www.air.tv/watch?v=OxUIUynrRnyf4T-CrzcPsw





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://wifflegif.com/tags/323456-lara-logan-gifs





My goodness… 💔

Lara Logan - The Unspeakable Horrors of Child Sex Trafficking - Babies Starved to Perform Oral Sex, Bloody Live Steams





• Trafficked Girls use to be forced to have abortions, especially in America. That is no longer the case, because now the traffickers want the human farms.

• One young girl had 17 children by her foster father who continuously raped her.

• Babies are starved and used for oral sex & then die by asphyxiation

• Children are tortured & raped on livestreams, cut in just the right places to crate a bloody show





Technology companies control those live streams. They & our government can shut them down, but they don’t.





Instead, Companies like Ericsson & other tech Big Tech companies have connected all these sick & evil people to do business.





These wicked people spit in the eye of God by inflicting pain on his most loved & innocent creations.





No mercy for these people. None!





https://rumble.com/v3q97nm-lara-logan-unspeakable-horrors-child-sex-trafficking-babies-starved-for-ora.html





https://protectwomenohio.com/





https://www.californiafamily.org/2021/09/governor-signs-bill-to-hide-minor-abortions-transgender-drugs-from-parents/





https://seethelanguage.com/