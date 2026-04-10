BOC Hiding Salaries - 1st Responder - Fatal Consequences

Taxpayers launch court fight to reveal Bank of Canada executive pay





The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is launching a court challenge to force the Bank of Canada to release records disclosing the compensation it pays to its senior officials.





“The Bank of Canada is a Crown corporation owned by Canadians and Canadians have a right to know how much money its top officials are taking,” said Devin Drover, CTF General Counsel. “Access-to-information laws exist so Canadians can scrutinize how government institutions operate and the Bank of Canada is violating that fundamental principle by concealing records.





“Canadians don’t have a clear picture of how much the Bank of Canada governor is paid and the government refuses to follow the law and provide that clarity.”





https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/taxpayers-launch-court-fight-to-reveal-bank-of-canada-executive-pay?id=9796









Canada is about to discover Mark Carney is the man with the reverse Midas touch





The ‘rock star’ former Governor of the Bank of England has left a trail of destruction behind his glossy jobs"





"He has global experience. He has proven leadership skills. And he has the connections and the clout needed to steer his country through a perilous moment in its history. As Mark Carney succeeds Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister of Canada, he has made much of his credentials as a “rock star” central banker and of his undoubtedly impressive collection of other grand-sounding jobs.





https://www.actforcanada.ca/p/canada-is-about-to-discover-mark









You Are Your Own First Responder





I founded my company with some very basic principles: If you are going to have a gun, you need to be able to use it safely! You need to know when and where you can use it if you have to. And most of all, you must respect it because it is a deadly weapon!





You Are Your Own First Responder





In the hands of an untrained person, a gun becomes more deadly because of accidents. In the hands of a trained person, it can become a life-saving tool. The average police response time, according to FBI data, is eight to twenty minutes before the police will even arrive.





https://letstalkdefensivegunuse.com/you-are-your-own-first-responder/









California man paroled under ‘youthful offender’ provision for 2 murders kills again less than a year later





Authorities sentenced Darryl Collins to life for the murder of Fatima Johnson; Collins was previously convicted of two murders but released early in 2020





A California man who killed a Los Angeles mother of six less than a year after being paroled for a double murder under a youthful offender law was sentenced to life in prison, authorities said Friday.





Darryl Lamar Collins, 55, was sentenced for the killing of his girlfriend, Fatima Johnson, a 53-year-old mother of six who was found dead by her daughters in her apartment July 4, 2021.





https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-man-paroled-youthful-offender-provision-2-murders-kills-again-less-year-later









Why First Nations in B.C. are buying up casinos





Casinos are consistent source of revenue over decades, academic and development group CEO say





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/first-nations-bc-casino-acquisitions-9.7137178