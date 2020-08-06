© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Shout of Victory - Mark 14
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • August 06, 2020
The "Last Words" a person speaks before death are often very meaningful. Jesus will speak "7 WORDS" from that Cross & His "Words" are Powerful & Compassionate.
In the middle of our PAIN, we don't often consider others. However, Jesus hung on that Cross for 6 Hours, not a victim, but as a Willing & Conscience Sacrifice for YOU!
Come Sunday at 9:30 & hear the '7 Shouts of Victory' from Jesus, our Savior who is now our KING Eternal!
In the middle of our PAIN, we don't often consider others. However, Jesus hung on that Cross for 6 Hours, not a victim, but as a Willing & Conscience Sacrifice for YOU!
Come Sunday at 9:30 & hear the '7 Shouts of Victory' from Jesus, our Savior who is now our KING Eternal!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.