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Empowering people is a fundamental nature of Hindu ecosystems.
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20 views • November 29, 2021
Empowering people is a fundamental nature of Hindu ecosystems. Behaving with collective integrity, and being a support for underprivileged people, not just doing charity, even in regular life, raising the quality of life for the underprivileged people, empowering people, is fundamental in Hinduism, and the highest rate in Hinduism.
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http://www.kailaasa.org
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
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