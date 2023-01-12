https://gettr.com/post/p24rgc55caf
1/11/2023 Miles Guo: Let’s say if CCP has a shadow government in Washington DC, Neil Shen (Sequoia Capital) is among them. Long before HNA, Wang Jianlin (Wanda), and Jack Ma infiltrated the US, the CCP has infiltrated America by using Sequoia Capital for over a decade.
#NeilShen #Sequoia #SequoiaCapital #SequoiaChina #ShadowGovernment #KStreet
1/11/2023 文贵直播：如果说中共在华盛顿有一个影子政府，红杉沈南鹏就是其中一个；早在海航、王健林、马云渗透美国之前，红杉已经把美国拿下来十几年了
#沈南鹏 #红杉资本 #红杉中国 #影子政府 #K街
