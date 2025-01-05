BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4 0f 5 The Book of Daniel (Full Walkthrough + Commentary) Segment 29:00 Question any profits or profit suggesting The Best is yet to come
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
3
22 views • 4 months ago

 Deep Dive in the Book of Daniel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClyY2g4bxEM

Between the books of Daniel and Revelation, God has given us an amazing and vivid view of over 2,500 years of history from paganism until the return of Jesus. Yet many today are ignorant of the vitally important message in these texts, because they have been deceived by the Beast that is soon going to be resurrected. In this series we will do a complete walkthrough of these books like never before, so that you are not deceived and can edify others with the truth.

 The Book of Daniel, Jesus Is Lord, Christianity, Christian, Jesus, #Christianity, #Christian, #Jesus,

jesuschristianchristianityjesus is lordthe book of daniel
