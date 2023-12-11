Create New Account
Alex Jones is BACK on Twitter as Elon Strikes back Against the Censorious Elites
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

Well the public now hear Alex joins voice back on Twitter as Elon Musk reinstate him, over the wishes of the censorious elites that wish to silence not only his voice but all of ours. #alexjones #twitter #elonmusk #freespeech


