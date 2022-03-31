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Witnesses on Video: The Azov Nazi Battalion Are Performing Crimes Against Humanity in Eastern Ukraine and the MSM Remains Silent
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71 views • March 31, 2022
If you have not been watching YouTuber Patrick Lancaster and his daily videos coming out of Eastern Ukraine you have been missing something horrifying. I have known his name for a few weeks now, but I only started watching his videos last week. He is embeded in wartorn Mariupol and has been covering the war from there, Donetsk and Donbass. Mariupol is the defacto home of the Ukraine Nazi Azov Battalion and they have been waging war with Russian separatists in the Donbass and Donetsk region since 2014. Russia has been accused of War Crimes by the West since the war started, but as you watch Lancaster's videos you will soon realize that the people in Eastern Ukraine are being attacked by their own people (both with bullets and bombs) as the mainstream media don't even mention this and blame the atrocities on Russian fighting brigades. What is happening to these Ukrainians by their own Nazi Battalions is nothing less then a war crime like no other and the Geneva Convention is not even being mentioned as the Azov Battalion use their 'Human Shield' residences for self-protection and target practice. God Bless the people of Ukraine and Patrick Lancaster for reporting Truth.
Related links and channel:
Artillery Strike Hits Center Donetsk. Russia - Ukraine War
Patrick Lancaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8F6rjuSYtPk&;t=36s
Russia - Ukraine War: Soldiers Collect Civilians After Shelling Attack on Mariupol Frontline
Patrick Lancaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sZuz4dlVAo
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Related links and channel:
Artillery Strike Hits Center Donetsk. Russia - Ukraine War
Patrick Lancaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8F6rjuSYtPk&;t=36s
Russia - Ukraine War: Soldiers Collect Civilians After Shelling Attack on Mariupol Frontline
Patrick Lancaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sZuz4dlVAo
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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