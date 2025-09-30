BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Off the coast of Turkey, a Ukrainian Magura V5 unmanned boat was caught in local fishing nets
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 22 hours ago

Off the coast of Turkey, a Ukrainian Magura V5 unmanned boat was caught in local fishing nets.

Adding: 

BREAKING! Russia states that Ukraine is preparing a provocation in Poland — a staged infiltration of a supposed Russian-Belarusian sabotage group into NATO territory.

According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the operation will involve the “Freedom of Russia” Legion and the Belarusian “Kalinoŭski Regiment,” both fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The plan reportedly includes simulating an attack on critical infrastructure inside Poland to create the appearance of Russian involvement.

Moscow emphasizes that Warsaw is aware of the plan — it was allegedly developed jointly by Ukraine’s military intelligence (GUR) and Polish special services.

The SVR also reports that recent drone incursions into Poland and Romania were organized by Kiev with the goal of drawing NATO’s European members into direct confrontation with Moscow.

Adding, reply:  

Kiev has responded to Moscow’s statements that Ukraine is preparing to send a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) into Poland under a Russian flag.

The head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Kovalenko, accused Russia of planning the operation itself.

“Russia may test the strength of the Polish border by sending a DRG disguised as Ukrainians and attempting to cross into Poland. Naryshkin and the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) essentially announced their own plans. The main goal is to test NATO’s reaction and influence European public opinion—frightening societies and weakening support for Ukraine,” Kovalenko wrote.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy