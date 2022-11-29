'The Government should be afraid
because they're behaving unforgivably' Neil Oliver.
https://rumble.com/v1xtipy-the-government-should-be-afraid-because-theyre-behaving-unforgivably-neil-o.html
https://youtu.be/IMlH7IbVpxc
306,670 views Nov 26, 2022
Neil Oliver gives his take on the Government's management of the cost of living and the energy crisis. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp Don't forget to follow us on social media too!
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
Reformation, Fight back time, WAKE UP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.