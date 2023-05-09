Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Americans MUST 'Appeal to Heaven' to Save US: Dr. John Diamond
3 views
channel image
The New American
Published Yesterday |

With no more human options to appeal to against the injustices being perpetrated in and by the United States, it is time for Americans to "Appeal to Heaven" as the founding generation did, explained Appeal to Heaven author Dr. John Diamond in this interview with The New American's Alex Newman at the 1607 First Landing Project event in Virginia. Dr. Diamond, an expert on Christian education, pointed to the model of the founders, who appealed to the Supreme Judge of the World in the Declaration of Independence. The Hebrews also appealed to Heaven when they were oppressed by Pharoah. Americans can and must do the same today — and righteousness can be restored. 

First Landing Project: https://firstlanding1607.com

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
american historygod help us1619 projectchristian heritagefirst landing project

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket