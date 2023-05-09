Americans MUST 'Appeal to Heaven' to Save US: Dr. John Diamond

With no more human options to appeal to against the injustices being perpetrated in and by the United States, it is time for Americans to "Appeal to Heaven" as the founding generation did, explained Appeal to Heaven author Dr. John Diamond in this interview with The New American's Alex Newman at the 1607 First Landing Project event in Virginia. Dr. Diamond, an expert on Christian education, pointed to the model of the founders, who appealed to the Supreme Judge of the World in the Declaration of Independence. The Hebrews also appealed to Heaven when they were oppressed by Pharoah. Americans can and must do the same today — and righteousness can be restored.

