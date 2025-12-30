Why The World Pushes Back Understanding Fear and Hostility Toward Christians and Jews

Why do Christianity and Judaism? These Faiths continue to provoke fear, resistance, and even hostility in the modern age. Tonight, we present an in-depth four-segment program, while taking a thoughtful and respectful look at why believers in the God of the Bible so often face misunderstanding, suspicion, and opposition across cultures. And have done so throughout history.

Rather than resorting to accusations or stereotypes, this discussion carefully examines the issue from both secular and religious perspectives, exploring psychological, cultural, historical, philosophical, and spiritual factors. The program begins by addressing how belief in absolute moral truth challenges a modern world increasingly shaped by moral relativism, personal autonomy, and self-defined identity. It explains why accountability to a higher authority often creates discomfort, and how that discomfort can evolve into rejection or resentment.

The show then turns to history and collective memory, examining how centuries of cultural narratives, oversimplifications, and inherited assumptions continue to influence modern attitudes toward Christians and Jews. This being the case even among those who consider themselves secular or non-religious. It explores why ancient faiths that have survived empires, ideologies, and revolutions are often viewed with suspicion simply because they refuse to fade away.

From there, the discussion focuses on identity and purpose, unpacking why biblical concepts such as covenant, calling, repentance, and divinely given meaning clash with a culture that insists identity must be invented rather than received. The tension between absolute truth and self-constructed meaning is explored with clarity and compassion.

Finally, the program examines the deeper philosophical and spiritual layer behind the resistance, addressing why humility, moral accountability, and eternal purpose remain uncomfortable ideas in every generation. It also explains why times of cultural instability and uncertainty often intensify hostility toward faith rather than diminish it.

This is not a program designed to attack non-believers. It is an invitation to understand, and presented with an honest, calm, and serious examination of one of the most enduring tensions in human history, and why it continues to matter today.

For More Information about Our Radio & Television Mission and Ministry, please visit

https://www.lastchristian.net/

⭐ And don't forget to visit our online shop for great Merch of all kinds for Car, Home, Office. Visit https://www.lastchristian.net/store today!!

# Last Christian Media # Television #christianitytiktok #Judaism #ChristiansAndJews #FaithAndCulture #ReligiousHostility #Secularism #MoralRelativism #BiblicalWorldview #FaithVsCulture #ReligiousIdentity #Covenant #Calling #AbsoluteTruth #CulturalConflict #FaithUnderPressure #ReligiousFreedom #Worldview #ConservativeChristian #BiblicalTruth #LastChristianRadio #RevelationRadio