Ex-Big Pharma Representative Telling the Truth - Gwen Olsen

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The world is in dangerous territory because all the media outlets and Big Tech platforms are pushing the same propaganda on the covid-19 scandal, censoring the truth and brainwashing the masses with lies upon lies.
Confessions of an Rx Drug Pusher - Interview with Red Ice Radio
https://redice.tv/red-ice-radio/confessions-of-an-rx-drug-pusher
Gwen Olsen's Website
https://gwenolsen.com/home/
Former Pfizer Scientist Warns that Governments and Pharmaceutical
Companies will Continue to Deceive and Enslave People Before Killing
them Off
https://dreddymd.com/2021/04/10/former-pfizer-scientist-warns-that-governments-and-pharmaceutical-companies-will-continue-to-deceive-and-enslave-people-before-killing-them-off/
Mirrored -
PsycheTruth
/MediaGiant