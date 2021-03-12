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Anti-Trump Leftist Political Violence Accelerates | True News
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210 views • March 12, 2021
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With endless examples of Anti-President Donald Trump political violence from the regressive left, there appears to be a further escalation underway. Includes: Wyoming Republican Party Office Arson, Death/Rape Threats Over Abortion Commentary, California Republican Congressional Candidate Rudy Peters Stabbing Attempt, Actress Carole Cook Suggests President Trump Should Be Assassinated, Trump DC Hotel Mass Shooting Threat, MSNBC Whitewashes Attacks On Republican Sen. Susan Collins Over The Nomination Of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
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With endless examples of Anti-President Donald Trump political violence from the regressive left, there appears to be a further escalation underway. Includes: Wyoming Republican Party Office Arson, Death/Rape Threats Over Abortion Commentary, California Republican Congressional Candidate Rudy Peters Stabbing Attempt, Actress Carole Cook Suggests President Trump Should Be Assassinated, Trump DC Hotel Mass Shooting Threat, MSNBC Whitewashes Attacks On Republican Sen. Susan Collins Over The Nomination Of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
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▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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